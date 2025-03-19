Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan set to reopen Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan after over three weeks-closure

Pakistan Set To Reopen Torkham Border Crossing With Afghanistan After Over Three Weeks Closure

PESHAWAR – As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan, two sides are set to reopen northwestern border crossing at Torkham more than 25 days after it was closed over skirmishes.

Both sides witnessed losses worth millions for years in last three weeks amid hightened tensions as truckers between two sides failed to cross the border.

The recent tension started when Afghan forces started construction on Pakistani territory, and it led to cross border firing. After successful negotiations between the two countries, Afghan authorities have agreed to remove the controversial construction that had sparked the dispute.

Pakistani tribal jirga confirmed that the Afghan side had accepted the decision, ensuring the removal of the structure and paving the way for reopening the vital trade route.

A ceasefire will remain in place until the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting is held to further discuss regional stability. Pakistani security officials have expressed satisfaction with the Afghan authorities’ commitment to resolving the issue.

The reopening of Torkham crossing is expected to restore economic activity and ease travel for traders and citizens who rely on this important route.

A flag meeting between representatives of both countries will take place shortly, formally reopening the crossing. The decision follows weeks of talks and jirga meetings between the two sides, culminating in an agreement for a ceasefire and the resumption of movement across the border.

Islamabad continues to raise concerns as TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in war torn Afghanistan and have been involved to carry out deadly attacks on security forces in Pakistan.

Torkham Border closed by Pakistan amid border tensions with Afghan Taliban

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2025 Wednesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.75 367.25
UAE Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Euro EUR 305.5 308.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search