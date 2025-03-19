Pakistan set to reopen Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan after over three weeks-closure

PESHAWAR – As tensions continue unabated between Pakistan and Afghanistan, two sides are set to reopen northwestern border crossing at Torkham more than 25 days after it was closed over skirmishes.

Both sides witnessed losses worth millions for years in last three weeks amid hightened tensions as truckers between two sides failed to cross the border.

The recent tension started when Afghan forces started construction on Pakistani territory, and it led to cross border firing. After successful negotiations between the two countries, Afghan authorities have agreed to remove the controversial construction that had sparked the dispute.

Pakistani tribal jirga confirmed that the Afghan side had accepted the decision, ensuring the removal of the structure and paving the way for reopening the vital trade route.

A ceasefire will remain in place until the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting is held to further discuss regional stability. Pakistani security officials have expressed satisfaction with the Afghan authorities’ commitment to resolving the issue.

The reopening of Torkham crossing is expected to restore economic activity and ease travel for traders and citizens who rely on this important route.

A flag meeting between representatives of both countries will take place shortly, formally reopening the crossing. The decision follows weeks of talks and jirga meetings between the two sides, culminating in an agreement for a ceasefire and the resumption of movement across the border.

Islamabad continues to raise concerns as TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in war torn Afghanistan and have been involved to carry out deadly attacks on security forces in Pakistan.