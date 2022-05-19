Minimum fine of Rs2,000 for traffic violation in Lahore

LAHORE – Traffic police in the country’s second-largest city of Lahore have announced a significant increase in penalties to curb violations.

City Traffic Police cautioned the public by sharing a post on social media. The post stated that traffic violators will be fined a minimum of Rs. 2000 for breaking the traffic rules.

Traffic Enforcement also shared a social media post regarding updated fine rates in the provincial capital.

خبردار، ہوشیار: اب دو سو، تین سو، پانچ سو کی بجائے 02 ہزار اور 05 ہزار جرمانہ ہوگا.

سی ٹی او لاہور منتظر مہدی نے ڈی آئی جی ٹریفک پنجاب کو سفارشات بجھوا دیں.#Trafficfines #Trafficrules #Followrules #IGPPunjab #CCPOLahore #Trafficawareness #Trafficpolice pic.twitter.com/0sNXFm90va — City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) May 18, 2022

As per the new announcement, motorcyclists will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 2000 for improper parking while for cars the penalty will be Rs. 5000.

A penalty of Rs. 2,000 will be slapped for driving a motorcycle without a licence and Rs. 5,000 for four-wheelers.

Bike riders violating one-way will be fined Rs. 2,000 while car drivers will pay Rs. 5,000. Motorists with tinted car windows will pay Rs. 5,000 whereas bikes without number plates or illegal number plates will be charged Rs. 2,000.

Last year, the Punjab government increased the fines imposed on all kinds of traffic violations.