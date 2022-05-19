Minimum fine of Rs2,000 for traffic violation in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – Traffic police in the country’s second-largest city of Lahore have announced a significant increase in penalties to curb violations.
City Traffic Police cautioned the public by sharing a post on social media. The post stated that traffic violators will be fined a minimum of Rs. 2000 for breaking the traffic rules.
Traffic Enforcement also shared a social media post regarding updated fine rates in the provincial capital.
خبردار، ہوشیار: اب دو سو، تین سو، پانچ سو کی بجائے 02 ہزار اور 05 ہزار جرمانہ ہوگا.— City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) May 18, 2022
سی ٹی او لاہور منتظر مہدی نے ڈی آئی جی ٹریفک پنجاب کو سفارشات بجھوا دیں.#Trafficfines #Trafficrules #Followrules #IGPPunjab #CCPOLahore #Trafficawareness #Trafficpolice pic.twitter.com/0sNXFm90va
As per the new announcement, motorcyclists will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 2000 for improper parking while for cars the penalty will be Rs. 5000.
A penalty of Rs. 2,000 will be slapped for driving a motorcycle without a licence and Rs. 5,000 for four-wheelers.
Bike riders violating one-way will be fined Rs. 2,000 while car drivers will pay Rs. 5,000. Motorists with tinted car windows will pay Rs. 5,000 whereas bikes without number plates or illegal number plates will be charged Rs. 2,000.
Cricketer Asif Ali fined for violating traffic ... 11:40 AM | 16 May, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali has been issued a traffic challan after he was spotted driving a vehicle ...
Last year, the Punjab government increased the fines imposed on all kinds of traffic violations.
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
-
- Big Mac lover celebrates 50th anniversary of eating ‘best ...09:41 PM | 19 May, 2022
- New Zealand pays Pakistan compensation for abruptly ending 2021 tour09:35 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Minimum fine of Rs2,000 for traffic violation in Lahore09:10 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED explosion08:15 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage goes viral06:50 PM | 19 May, 2022
- 'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba Qamar reveals her ...05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest video05:09 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022