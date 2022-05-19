Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
Share
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks however this time around she successfully defeated Badshah in a dance challenge.
The Btown rap singer had taunted Fatehi for her dance steps and labelled one of them as mopping the floor on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, the Dilbar girl took the jibe to dance floors and aced the groove battle. Here is the proof video of Nora owing the dance floor as Baadshah fails to meet up and Neetu Kapoor enjoys the hilarious banter,
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.
Nora has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. She has more than 39.7 million followers on Instagram.
Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new swimming ... 11:27 PM | 11 May, 2022
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her gorgeous looks and enthralling escapades which keep ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Top Indian court sentences Sidhu to one-year imprisonment in ...06:27 PM | 19 May, 2022
- 'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba Qamar reveals her ...05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
- PML-N’s Rana Mashood sees no future of Ramiz Raja in Pakistan ...05:28 PM | 19 May, 2022
-
-
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022