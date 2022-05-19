Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 19 May, 2022
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks however this time around she successfully defeated Badshah in a dance challenge.

The Btown rap singer had taunted Fatehi for her dance steps and labelled one of them as mopping the floor on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. 

Never one to shy away from a challenge, the Dilbar girl took the jibe to dance floors and aced the groove battle. Here is the proof video of Nora owing the dance floor as Baadshah fails to meet up and Neetu Kapoor enjoys the hilarious banter,

On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Nora has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media. She has more than 39.7 million followers on Instagram. 

