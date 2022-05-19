Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest video

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown as the duo have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media handles.

From dropping compliments for each other to giving sister goals, this time the Sinf e Aahan's Khanzada sisters were recently spotted chilling together and it seems the two are die-hard AP Dhillon fangirls.

The aforementioned video was posted by the Paristaan star and shows the duo excitedly jamming and singing the blockbuster songs by the Punjabi singer.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali has been praised for their performance in the drama serials Sinf e Aahan.