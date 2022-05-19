Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest video
Web Desk
05:09 PM | 19 May, 2022
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest video
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown as the duo have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media handles.

From dropping compliments for each other to giving sister goals, this time the Sinf e Aahan's Khanzada sisters were recently spotted chilling together and it seems the two are die-hard AP Dhillon fangirls.

The aforementioned video was posted by the Paristaan star and shows the duo excitedly jamming and singing the blockbuster songs by the Punjabi singer.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali has been praised for their performance in the drama serials Sinf e Aahan.

Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar 07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022

Rising star Merub Ali has been part of numerous fashion campaigns on social media but she came under the limelight ...

More From This Category
'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba ...
05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 19 May, 2022
Amna Ilyas shares new bold photos from France
03:45 PM | 19 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly defends herself after forest fire ...
03:13 PM | 19 May, 2022
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet ...
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022
Sajal Aly drops the cutest throwback picture with ...
11:14 PM | 18 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba Qamar reveals her dream role
05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr