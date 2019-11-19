PM Imran welcomes release of US, Australian professors in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has welcomed release of the American and Australian professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks in Afghanistan .

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Pakistani premier said we appreciate steps taken by all involved to make it possible.

as part of its policy of supporting initiatives for a negotiated political settlement of the Afghan conflict. We hope this step gives a boost of confidence to all parties involved to re-engage in the peace process. Pakistan remains committed to facilitating this peace process. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2019

As part of the international community working to bring peace and end the suffering of the Afghan people, Khan said, Pakistan has fully supported and facilitated this release.

He added Pakistan is supporting initiatives for a negotiated political settlement of the Afghan conflict. He said Pakistan hopes this step will boost the confidence of all the parties to re-engage in the peace process.

Pakistan remains committed to facilitating the Afghan peace process, he concluded.