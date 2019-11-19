Rehbar Committee announces to end countrywide road blockades

ISLAMABAD – The opposition's Rahbar Committee on Tuesday announced to end the Plan-B announced by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after calling off the so-called Azadi March to put more pressure on the government.

"The committee has decided to open highways across the country," Rahbar Committee’s convener Akram Durrani said after a meeting of the opposition committee.

He said that an All Parties Conference (APC) would be held, adding that the final date of the moot will be announced later.

"The prime minister has to resign and new elections need to be held," he said.

Announcing the future strategy, Durrani said that the Rahbar Committee will hold protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan over the slow progress on the foreign funding case.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman rallied thousands of his disciples against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and demanding PM's resignation and fresh elections in the country.

The protests, which began with the “Azadi” (freedom) March on Oct. 27 from the southern city of Karachi, come as the government is battling high inflation and a sluggish economy.

The announcement of ‘Plan B’ reflects a deadlock between the negotiators representing the and the opposition parties who held several meetings in recent days.