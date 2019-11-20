President Dr Arif Alvi stresses to levy sin tax on cigarettes to discourage smoking
08:49 AM | 20 Nov, 2019
President Dr Arif Alvi stresses to levy sin tax on cigarettes to discourage smoking
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi calls for concerted efforts to address the alarmingly increasing ratio of cancer cases in the country.

Addressing a function in Islamabad, which was held to spread awareness regarding cancer , he said the increasing ratio of breast cancer cases is still a challenge for Pakistan . He said breastfeeding can remarkably reduce the risks of breast cancer .

The President said the role of clerics is imperative to create awareness regarding breast cancer .

He said lady health workers can play an important role to aware the people about principles of health at grass-root level. He urged the community to overcome the taboos associated with diseases especially the breast cancer , the Radio Pakistan reported.

The President stressed the need to levy a sin tax on cigarettes to discourage smoking.

