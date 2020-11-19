Sarah Khan joins TikTok

12:28 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
Sarah Khan joins TikTok
TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps amongst people and even our celebs can’t help but explore the video-sharing app.

The latest celeb to join the lip-syncing video app is actress Sarah Khan.

Sharing a TikTok video on Instagram, Khan announced: “I’m on TikTok now.”

Many stars from the industry including Alizeh Shah, Hania Amir, Noor Hassan and Zahlay Sarhadi are avid TikTok users.

TikTok has become a worldwide sensation with its 15- to 60-second video clips. In Pakistan, it has become the third-most-downloaded app only after WhatsApp and Facebook, generating 4.6 million downloads this year, according to market research company Sensor Tower.

Sarah, who joined the showbiz industry in 2012, has delivered some remarkable performances on the television screen. Over the years, she has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.

Earlier in July, Khan tied the knot with Pakistani singer Falak Shabir.

