Today's gold rates in Pakistan—19 November 2020
09:52 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,800 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,500 at the opening of trading. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold stands at Rs96,708.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,541, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,116 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Last Updated: (09:30 AM)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Karachi
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Quetta
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Attock
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Multan
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,800
|PKR 1,443
