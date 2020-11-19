Today's gold rates in Pakistan—19 November 2020
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—19 November 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs95,500 at the opening of trading. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold stands at Rs96,708.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs87,541, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,116 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Karachi PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Islamabad PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Peshawar PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Quetta PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Sialkot PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Attock PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Gujranwala PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Jehlum PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Multan PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Bahawalpur PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Gujrat PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Nawabshah PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Chakwal PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Hyderabad PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Nowshehra PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Sargodha PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Faisalabad PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443
Mirpur PKR 112,800 PKR 1,443

