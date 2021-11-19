Pakistan and UK finalise negotiations on bilateral readmissions agreement

Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar and senior British official Matthew Rycroft finalised negotiations on the UK-Pakistan Readmissions Agreement which will ensure the return of illegal migrants who have no lawful basis to remain in the country.

It was decided that the agreement will be presented to federal cabinet in the coming weeks in order to be implemented by the end of the year, subject to cabinet approval. The ground-breaking agreement will enable the sharing of criminal records between the UK and Pakistani authorities to support effective law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

The UK is committed to working with Pakistan to develop an effective partnership on migration as part of a deep and mutually beneficial relationship. During his visit, Rycroft also spoke about the UK Home Office’s new immigration system that will level the global playing field to those wishing to come to the UK. Pakistani students will benefit from new graduate routes, providing an excellent opportunity for Pakistani students to enter into skilled roles in the UK job market.