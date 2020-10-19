Punjab Govt approves to set up 'Sahulat Bazaars'
LAHORE – Punjab CM Buzdar on Monday gave a green signal for the establishment of Sahulat Bazaars in more cities after Lahore.
Govt set the model Bazar to relieve the masses suffering inflation amid pandemic.
In a statement, the Chief Minister said that six 'Sahulat Bazaars' have already been set up in Lahore where wheat flour and other essential commodities are available at notified rates. The artificial rise in the prices of vegetables, fruits, and pulses will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.
وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کا عوام کو ریلیف دینے کیلئے احسن اقدام
▪︎وزیراعلیٰ نے لاہور کے بعد پنجاب کے دیگر شہروں میں سستے سہولت بازار لگانے کی اصولی منظوری دے دی۔
▪︎ایڈیشنل چیف سیکرٹری لوکل گورنمنٹ طاہر خورشید کو سستے سہولت بازار لگانے کیلئے فوری اقدامات کی ہدایت۔ pic.twitter.com/uYiip19X4v— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) October 19, 2020
Buzdar directed the additional local government secretary to take steps for the swift establishment of such markets to provide essential food items to people at cheaper rates.
Following the Chief Minister’s approval, the additional secretary directed his department to set up Sahulat Bazaars.
Punjab CM said, our government will ensure the protection of the rights of the people at all costs.
