Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 19 October 2021
09:48 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|172.4
|173.4
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|234.5
|237
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|47
|47.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|45.5
|46
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125.5
|127
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137
|139
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|124
|125.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.35
|18.6
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, resigns two ...10:04 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:48 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan records lowest daily Covid cases in over a year09:18 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 October 202108:48 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
- 12 Rabiul Awwal: Pakistanis celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi today08:13 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto reveals her son's name
09:41 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Atif Aslam pays tribute to late Farhad Humayun with iconic song06:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic in search of Pakistani NGOs05:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra goes scuba diving in Spain (VIDEO)05:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021