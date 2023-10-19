  

Search

PakistanTop News

All set for Nawaz Sharif's 'zero risk' return as court bars authorities from arresting PML-N chief till Oct 24

Web Desk
01:03 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
All set for Nawaz Sharif's 'zero risk' return as court bars authorities from arresting PML-N chief till Oct 24

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling party PML-N kicked off preparations to greet three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is set to return home next after four years ahead of upcoming elections and now there is big relief for Mr Sharif from court. 

As PML-N legal team approached court ahead of former premier's return, Islamabad High Court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until October 24.

Five years back, Sharif was sentenced to ten and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively, but he departed to UK on medical ground, and has not returned so far.

In recent development, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the plea, and barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N top leader.

In the plea, PML-N legal eagles maintained that Mr Sharif has not fully recovered, but decided to come back to homeland. Amjad Pervez apprised court that his client was seeking protective bail and gave reference of previous judgments and added that in the past, absconders were granted protective bail in order to surrender before the court.

In the PTI tenure, Nawaz was declared proclaimed offender by IHC in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases over non-compliance after he visited London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.

After Honda 125, PML-N offering ‘Jannat Ka Ticket’ for welcoming Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:49 AM | 19 Oct, 2023

Nawaz Sharif’s warrants suspended in Toshakhana case

01:26 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

After Honda 125, PML-N offering ‘Jannat Ka Ticket’ for welcoming ...

12:12 PM | 18 Oct, 2023

PML-N to move IHC today for Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail in Al ...

07:59 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

PML-N gets go ahead for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Nawaz Sharif's ...

02:29 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Honda CG 125 2024 installment plan 2023 with zero markup

03:32 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on newly appointed Pakistan ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:30 PM | 19 Oct, 2023

Mohamed Essa Al Taheri joins U Microfinance Bank as Acting President & CEO

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -19 October, 2023 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today – October 19, 2023

Today Gold prices in Pakistan

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Thursday, October 19, 2023, stands at Rs217,700 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs186,650.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: