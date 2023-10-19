All set for Nawaz Sharif's 'zero risk' return as court bars authorities from arresting PML-N chief till Oct 24

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling party PML-N kicked off preparations to greet three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is set to return home next after four years ahead of upcoming elections and now there is big relief for Mr Sharif from court.

As PML-N legal team approached court ahead of former premier's return, Islamabad High Court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until October 24.

Five years back, Sharif was sentenced to ten and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively, but he departed to UK on medical ground, and has not returned so far.

In recent development, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the plea, and barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N top leader.

In the plea, PML-N legal eagles maintained that Mr Sharif has not fully recovered, but decided to come back to homeland. Amjad Pervez apprised court that his client was seeking protective bail and gave reference of previous judgments and added that in the past, absconders were granted protective bail in order to surrender before the court.

In the PTI tenure, Nawaz was declared proclaimed offender by IHC in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases over non-compliance after he visited London for medical treatment with the court’s permission in November 2019.