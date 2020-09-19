Govt all set to launch Orange Line Train: Asim Bajwa
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:37 PM | 19 Sep, 2020
Govt all set to launch Orange Line Train: Asim Bajwa
Share

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that the Orange Line Train project would be launched soon as all teething issues of the project had been removed.

Asim who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said on Twitter that the fare for the commuters had been decided and trial runs were underway.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Orange Train:On our way to launch the project soon; teething issues resolved,fare decided, trial runs underway,O&amp;M award given,hiring in progress. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cpec?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cpec</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPECMakingProgress?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPECMakingProgress</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakistanMovingForward?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakistanMovingForward</a> <a href="https://t.co/KMLZeb6GNB">pic.twitter.com/KMLZeb6GNB</a></p>&mdash; Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) <a href="https://twitter.com/AsimSBajwa/status/1307220280184635393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Further, he said operations and Management award for the project was given and hiring was also in progress.

More From This Category
APC turning point in Pakistani politics, time to ...
02:11 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Punjab to take action against substandard ...
12:41 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJ&K 
11:36 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
Car-trailer collision claims five lives on ...
10:56 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
PML-N's Supremo Nawaz Sharif to virtually attend ...
10:14 AM | 20 Sep, 2020
New common Expo Centers to be established in ...
09:36 AM | 20 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq
02:27 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr