Govt all set to launch Orange Line Train: Asim Bajwa
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that the Orange Line Train project would be launched soon as all teething issues of the project had been removed.
Asim who is also Chairman CPEC Authority said on Twitter that the fare for the commuters had been decided and trial runs were underway.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Orange Train:On our way to launch the project soon; teething issues resolved,fare decided, trial runs underway,O&M award given,hiring in progress. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cpec?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cpec</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPECMakingProgress?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPECMakingProgress</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakistanMovingForward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakistanMovingForward</a> <a href="https://t.co/KMLZeb6GNB">pic.twitter.com/KMLZeb6GNB</a></p>— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) <a href="https://twitter.com/AsimSBajwa/status/1307220280184635393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Further, he said operations and Management award for the project was given and hiring was also in progress.
