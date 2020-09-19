Punjab announces matriculation results 2020 today

LAHORE - All nine boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will finally announce matriculation results today (Saturday).

On Friday, provincial Minister for Higher Education & Information Technology Raja Yassir Humanyun Sarfraz confirmed this and said that the results will be announced at 5pm, adding that the result is being announced after completing all legal requirements.

Students were in distress as results of the matriculation were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The BISEs were expected to reveal results today (Friday) but it, according to officials, was not announced due to not receiving minutes of Punjab cabinet meeting.

All BISEs were to take practical exams when all the educational activities were stopped in the country due to coronavirus pandemic in March this year.