Health of students our first priority: Education Minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said that health of students is our first priority and any decision we make will be guided by advice of Health Ministry.

In a tweet today (Saturday), the minister said that six months closure deeply affected the students and decision to open schools was taken with great care.

The minister said any hasty decision to close institutions will destroy education.