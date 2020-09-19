PML-N announces delegation for opposition's APC on September 

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its delegation for opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled to be held on September 20 as per decision of the Rehbar Committee.

According to media details, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will lead the delegation 11 member delegation of PML-N.

The PML-N delegation consists of senior party leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Aurangzeb.

On the other hand, ailing PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has also accepted invitation of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to virtually attend the APC.

The APC will be hosted by PPP at a local hotel in Islamabad to discuss two-point agenda.