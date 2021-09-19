Navjot Sidhu in race for Indian Punjab CM after Amarinder Singh's resignation
Web Desk
07:37 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Navjot Sidhu in race for Indian Punjab CM after Amarinder Singh's resignation
Share

NEW DELHI -- The chief minister of Indian Punjab has resigned, deepening the crisis within the main opposition Congress Party ahead of state elections scheduled before March.

Amarinder Singh (79) submitted his resignation to the state's governor after the party's central leadership called a meeting of its state leaders later on Saturday.

Singh told reporters after submitting his resignation, "I feel humiliated." According to a British wire service, he was referring to doubts voiced by the party's central leadership over his ability to run the state.

"I will speak to my supporters and then will decide my future course of action," Singh said when asked whether he would accept a new leader of the party to head the state. "All options are open," he said.

The Congress party, which has lost several state elections after losing national elections in 2019, has failed to put up a credible challenge to Modi who has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic, the farmers' protests and the economy.

Decisions on new Punjab chief minister and deputy chief minister are likely to be taken today.

Sources say party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is now adamant to become the chief minister. If the chief minister is a Sikh, the deputy chief minister will be a Hindu. If the chief minister is a Hindu, the deputy chief minister will be a Sikh.

On Saturday evening after quitting as CM, Amarinder Singh blasted Navjot Singh Sidhu. Dubbing Navjot Sidhu as anti-national, dangerous, unstable, incompetent and a security threat to the state and the country, Amarinder Singh said he will fight any move to make the Punjab Congress president the chief minister "tooth and nail."

More From This Category
UNGA session: PM Imran to address the world's ...
07:10 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Pakistan calls up players for National T20 after ...
06:44 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Pakistan Armed Forces participate in Bright Star ...
03:47 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
‘The most sensible thing to do’ – PM Imran ...
03:17 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
First fleet of Green Line buses arrives at ...
01:28 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
CJP Gulzar inaugurates Iqbal Room, Pakistan ...
12:36 PM | 19 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi stuns fans with new swimsuit photo
05:26 PM | 19 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr