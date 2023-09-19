Heavy rain lashes Lahore as Met Office warns of more showers in Punjab

LAHORE – The residents of Lahore wake up to rain, and more showers are likely in the coming days as new weather sets in.

The current monsoon spell hit several Punjab cities, including the provincial capital, on Tuesday, bringing down the temperature amid muggy weather.

As the current spell of monsoon sets in, different parts of the metropolis witnessed heavy showers since early today, while low-lying areas are inundated.

The country’s second-largest city started receiving rain around 3 am, and the heaviest rain was recorded in the eastern parts including Tajpura, Mughalpura, DHA, and others.

The maximum amount of showers was recorded at 157mm at the Airport followed by 148mm in Tajpura where rainwater had entered houses. Meanwhile, Gulberg and Nishtar Town too have received over 100mm of rain.

Today’s rain is a product of the monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and a westerly which converged over the upper and central parts of Pakistan.