Per Tola Gold comes down by Rs1,100 in Pakistan; Check new rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down on Friday after reaching near historic high. The recent decline in global gold prices has impacted Pakistan’s bullion market, leading to a noticeable drop in local rates.
According to the Pakistan Bullion Dealers Association, the price of gold fell by 1,100 per tola. This brings rate of 24-carat gold per tola down to 387,500, while 10 grams of gold is now priced at 332,218, reflecting a decrease of 943.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Type
|Price Cut
|New Price
|24-carat per tola
|1,100
|387,500
|10 grams
|943
|332,218
In the international market, gold prices also saw a drop, with the cost per ounce falling by USD 11 to reach USD 3,657.
The decline comes amid global economic uncertainties, influencing both local and international gold rates.