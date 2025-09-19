Latest

Gold & Silver

Per Tola Gold comes down by Rs1,100 in Pakistan; Check new rates

By Staff Reporter
4:17 pm | Sep 19, 2025
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down on Friday after reaching near historic high. The recent decline in global gold prices has impacted Pakistan’s bullion market, leading to a noticeable drop in local rates.

According to the Pakistan Bullion Dealers Association, the price of gold fell by 1,100 per tola. This brings rate of 24-carat gold per tola down to 387,500, while 10 grams of gold is now priced at 332,218, reflecting a decrease of 943.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price Cut New Price
24-carat per tola 1,100 387,500
10 grams 943 332,218

In the international market, gold prices also saw a drop, with the cost per ounce falling by USD 11 to reach USD 3,657.

The decline comes amid global economic uncertainties, influencing both local and international gold rates.

