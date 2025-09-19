UAE Lottery rolls out Pick 4 turn Dh5 into Dh25,000 Tonight

DUBAI – UAE Lottery cranked up excitement with launch of its brand-new daily game, Pick 4, giving residents the chance to strike gold every single night with a top prize of Dh25,000. And ticket just costs only Dh5.

The draw takes place daily, with ticket sales closing just two minutes before the big reveal. As soon as one draw ends, the next round kicks off.

In the Exact play, players who match all four numbers in the same sequence walk away with the Dh25,000 jackpot. But even if luck doesn’t line up perfectly, the Any play ensures plenty of ways to win:

Any 4: Three identical numbers + one different — Dh6,000

Any 6: Two matching pairs — Dh4,000

Any 12: One pair + two different numbers — Dh2,000

Any 24: Four completely different numbers — Dh1,000

This new game builds on the massive popularity of Pick 3, which has already captured attention with daily winnings of up to Dh2,500.

And in a move that makes it even easier to play, tickets are now available at three petrol stations in Dubai, giving everyday commuters, workers, and passersby the chance to grab their lucky numbers on the go.