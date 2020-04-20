COVID-19: English Biscuit announces Rs100m donation to PM fund
11:43 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD – English Biscuit Manufacturers has announced to give 100 million rupees for Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.
The commitment was made by CEO of EBM Dr. Zeelaf Munir while talking to Prime Minister Imran Khan through a video link.
She said her company is committed to work with government for providing rations to people.
The CEO said the manufacturer has also donated medical supplies to various hospitals.
