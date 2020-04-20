COVID-19: English Biscuit announces Rs100m donation to PM fund
Web Desk
11:43 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: English Biscuit announces Rs100m donation to PM fund
Share

ISLAMABAD – English Biscuit Manufacturers has announced to give 100 million rupees for Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

The commitment was made by CEO of EBM Dr. Zeelaf Munir while talking to Prime Minister Imran Khan through a video link.

She said her company is committed to work with government for providing rations to people.

The CEO said the manufacturer has also donated medical supplies to various hospitals.

More From This Category
NAB chief gives go-ahead to probe wheat-sugar ...
02:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Entire nation united against coronavirus ...
01:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Faisal Edhi tests positives for coronavirus days ...
12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Balochistan extends coronavirus lockdown till May ...
12:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
82nd death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal ...
11:44 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Federal Govt announces Ramadan office timings
10:07 AM | 21 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I was wiped:Tom Hanks opens up about coronavirus symptoms
02:55 PM | 21 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr