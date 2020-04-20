Sarah Khan to feature in Anjum Shehzad's upcoming web series

KARACHI - Pakistani gorgeous star Sarah Khan, who has been a part of many hit dramas, is currently starring in drama serial Sabaat and nailing the character of Miraal. Sarah has also signed a web series and gave information regarding her new project in the latest interview.

The time period of each episode of web series is quite shorter as compared to a television drama. Talking about the upcoming web series Sarah said that “I have signed a web series and we have done 50 percent of the work".

Khan had further explained:” The story is different than all the work I’ve done before, personality is very different and I am very excited for this project.”

Talking about the cast Sarah Khan said: “Web series is directed by Anjum Shehzad and Bilal Abbas is starring against her.”

“Story is very different from the normal stories, it is all about fantasy. The girl lives in an imaginary town, all the people are imaginary” told Sarah Khan about the story.

Are you excited for Sarah Khan’s new venture? Let us know too.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.