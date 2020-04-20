Ulema delegation assures PM Imran of cooperation during lockdown
ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Ulema (religious leaders) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and assured their full cooperation on the matters relating to congregational prayers at mosques during lockdown.
The delegation included Pir Amin ul Hasnat Shah, Pir Shams ul Amin, Pir Naqeeb ur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Hamid ul Haq Haqqani, Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi, Allama Raja Abbas Nasir, Sahibzada Pir Sultan Fayyaz ul Hassan, Mufti Muhammad Gulzar Naeemi, Maulana Chiragh Din Shah and Maulana Ziauallah Shah.
“The Ulema delegation fully endorsed viewpoint of Prime Minister Imran Khan on lockdown,” the PM Office said in a statement.
Those who participated through video-link included Governor Sindh Imran Ismael, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman and Mufti Taqi Usmani.
Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz attended the meeting.
