NAB plans probe into scandal about sugar-wheat crisis

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to launch a probe into the sugar and wheat scandals in the light of the preliminary inquiry report prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), local media reported.

The anti-graft watchdog termed it a prime mega scandal, adding that the department will not remain mum on the scam of the billions of rupees.

The NAB spokesperson added a detailed review of the sugar, wheat scandal is being conducted, adding that a transparent investigation will be launched into the issues.

On April 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made the FIA report people which shows that Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar, and Monis Elahi are among the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit Pakistan in January this year.

FIA Director General Wajid Zia has prepared a 32-page report, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan on public and media pressure.

The JDW Sugar Mills and JK (Colony-II), owned and controlled by PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, exported 17.24% of their total production. His mills availed 22.71% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs561 million, according to the report.

Al-Moiz Industries Limited and Thal Industries Corporation, controlled by Shamim Ahmed Khan, exported 29.6% of their production. They availed 16.46% of the total export subsidy amounting to Rs406 million.

The report then mentioned RYK Mills Limited, Etihad Sugar Mills and Two Star Industries, which are owned by Makhdoom Omer Shehryar.

Shehryar is the brother of National Food Security and Research Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. His companies exported 31.17% of their total production. They availed 18.31% of the total subsidy amounting to Rs452 million.

The report noted that PML-Q leader Monis Elahi is also a partner in the RYK Group.

These three groups “availed a total subsidy of 57.49% that amounts to Rs1,419 million out of a total subsidy of Rs2,470 million,” the report said.

It named eight other entities that availed subsidy from the government and exported their sugar, contributing to a sugar price hike in the country.

It has been learned that PM Khan himself reviewed the report before it was made public.

Similarly, a report on the wheat crisis was also presented to the prime minister. It identified the lack of planning by provincial governments as the main reason behind the wheat crisis.