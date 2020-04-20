Social media has found the perfect doppelganger of Mehwish Hayat

These two look like they could legit be related. Forget about doing a double take! Mehiwsh Hayat’s unbelievable doppelgänger, an influencer from Iraq by the name of Lady Roza, will have you checking three times!

Fans are flipping out over their equally striking features and we wonder if the two have noticed the uncanny resemblance between them.

Earlier, Hayat had earned a storm of social media attention for her resemblance to

popular Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri. Other than her, many Pakistani actors have found their twin on the internet.

On the work front, the Load Wedding star will be starring in Nadeem Beyg’s upcoming project, London Nahi Jaunga.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!