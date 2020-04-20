Social media has found the perfect doppelganger of Mehwish Hayat
Share
These two look like they could legit be related. Forget about doing a double take! Mehiwsh Hayat’s unbelievable doppelgänger, an influencer from Iraq by the name of Lady Roza, will have you checking three times!
Fans are flipping out over their equally striking features and we wonder if the two have noticed the uncanny resemblance between them.
Earlier, Hayat had earned a storm of social media attention for her resemblance to
popular Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri. Other than her, many Pakistani actors have found their twin on the internet.
On the work front, the Load Wedding star will be starring in Nadeem Beyg’s upcoming project, London Nahi Jaunga.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- NAB chief gives go-ahead to probe wheat-sugar scandal02:02 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Entire nation united against coronavirus pandemic, says President Alvi01:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
-
- Faisal Edhi tests positives for coronavirus days after meeting PM ...12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Balochistan extends coronavirus lockdown till May 512:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after COVID-19 lockdown12:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Armeena Khan slams lock down violators in showbiz industry11:57 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
- Meera stuck in COVID-hit New York, asks PM Khan for help11:42 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020