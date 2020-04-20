Social media has found the perfect doppelganger of Mehwish Hayat

Sheherbano Syed
02:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
Social media has found the perfect doppelganger of Mehwish Hayat
Share

These two look like they could legit be related. Forget about doing a double take! Mehiwsh Hayat’s unbelievable doppelgänger, an influencer from Iraq by the name of Lady Roza, will have you checking three times!

View this post on Instagram

My Morning Partner @Velo.pakistan #openthecan #Ad #MehwishHayat

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

💓 .. #rrluff

A post shared by Lady Roza 🧿 ليـــدي روزا (@rozainsta) on

Fans are flipping out over their equally striking features and we wonder if the two have noticed the uncanny resemblance between them.

Earlier, Hayat had earned a storm of social media attention for her resemblance to

popular Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri. Other than her, many Pakistani actors have found their twin on the internet.

On the work front, the Load Wedding star will be starring in Nadeem Beyg’s upcoming project, London Nahi Jaunga.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Venice Film Festival still plans to proceed as ...
12:57 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after COVID-19 ...
12:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2020
Armeena Khan slams lock down violators in showbiz ...
11:57 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Meera stuck in COVID-hit New York, asks PM Khan ...
11:42 AM | 21 Apr, 2020
Sajal Aly & Ahad Raza Mir share their unseen ...
08:40 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
Nimra Khan joins the wedding club
08:30 PM | 20 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Venice Film Festival still plans to proceed as usual this September
12:57 PM | 21 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr