Angeline Malik is all set to star in a Hollywood movie

The acclaimed Pakistani TV star Angeline Malik is all set to make her Hollywood debut, with a film based on child abuse and molestation. Not much has been revealed about the film yet but the movie features Angeline Malik alongside some of the renowned faces of the industry.

Angeline Malik said in a press statement: I am not in a position to reveal more about the film at this stage but suffice it to say I am very excited about it! It is a great honour for me that I have been selected for this film that features so many great names of Hollywood.

Malik is a Pakistani actor and director. As an actor, we have seen her playing diverse characters in many TV dramas. She is a multi-talented woman who has done wonders in the field of acting, modelling, production, direction and has anchored a few shows too. She is working as a Producer under the banner of Angelic Films.

We can’t wait to know more about Angeline Malik’s upcoming project!