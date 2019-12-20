Angeline Malik is all set to star in a Hollywood movie
Share
The acclaimed Pakistani TV star Angeline Malik is all set to make her Hollywood debut, with a film based on child abuse and molestation. Not much has been revealed about the film yet but the movie features Angeline Malik alongside some of the renowned faces of the industry.
Angeline Malik said in a press statement: I am not in a position to reveal more about the film at this stage but suffice it to say I am very excited about it! It is a great honour for me that I have been selected for this film that features so many great names of Hollywood.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @socialitepk with @make_repost ・・・ Breaking News! Our very own Angeline Malik is all set to star in a Hollywood film featuring a mega cast. Here is a first-look of the character she is portraying in the movie. Watch out for more updates on these pages very soon! #bachayhamarizemadari #angelinemalik #starlinkspr @starlinkspr @angelinemalikofficial #hollywood #film #documentary #updates #stopchildabuse #stopmolestation #awareness #educate #megastars #firstlook #trailer #thewindowmovie #thewindow2020 #starstruckfilms #threefeatherpictures #SAG #hollywood #ammarlasani #kanzazia #randyzuniga #farantahir #alitahir #suhaeeabro #samikhan #rubyachaudhry #hameedsheikh #angelinemalik
Malik is a Pakistani actor and director. As an actor, we have seen her playing diverse characters in many TV dramas. She is a multi-talented woman who has done wonders in the field of acting, modelling, production, direction and has anchored a few shows too. She is working as a Producer under the banner of Angelic Films.
We can’t wait to know more about Angeline Malik’s upcoming project!
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019