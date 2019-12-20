Angeline Malik is all set to star in a Hollywood movie
Web Desk
12:35 PM | 20 Dec, 2019
Angeline Malik is all set to star in a Hollywood movie
Share

The acclaimed Pakistani TV star Angeline Malik is all set to make her Hollywood debut, with a film based on child abuse and molestation. Not much has been revealed about the film yet but the movie features Angeline Malik alongside some of the renowned faces of the industry.

Angeline Malik said in a press statement: I am not in a position to reveal more about the film at this stage but suffice it to say I am very excited about it! It is a great honour for me that I have been selected for this film that features so many great names of Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @socialitepk with @make_repost ・・・ Breaking News! Our very own Angeline Malik is all set to star in a Hollywood film featuring a mega cast. Here is a first-look of the character she is portraying in the movie. Watch out for more updates on these pages very soon! #bachayhamarizemadari #angelinemalik #starlinkspr @starlinkspr @angelinemalikofficial #hollywood #film #documentary #updates #stopchildabuse #stopmolestation #awareness #educate #megastars #firstlook #trailer #thewindowmovie #thewindow2020 #starstruckfilms #threefeatherpictures #SAG #hollywood #ammarlasani #kanzazia #randyzuniga #farantahir #alitahir #suhaeeabro #samikhan #rubyachaudhry #hameedsheikh #angelinemalik

A post shared by Angeline Malik (@angelinemalikofficial) on

Malik is a Pakistani actor and director. As an actor, we have seen her playing diverse characters in many TV dramas. She is a multi-talented woman who has done wonders in the field of acting, modelling, production, direction and has anchored a few shows too. She is working as a Producer under the banner of Angelic Films.

We can’t wait to know more about Angeline Malik’s upcoming project!

More From This Category
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at ...
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video ...
03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth ...
02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a ...
01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Pakistani poet Amjad Islam Amjad receives ...
03:41 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Sonakshi Sinha feels CAA protests more important ...
03:33 PM | 23 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr