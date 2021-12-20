New Zealand to return to Pakistan twice in 2022-23 to make up for abandoned tour

LAHORE – New Zealand has confirmed to tour Pakistan twice to make up for the September 2021 abandoned tour.

A press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board said New Zealand Cricket will tour the cricket-loving nation for two Tests and three ODIs in December-January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme and will again play 10 white-ball matches in April 2023

Pakistan Cricket officials said the arrangement was finalized after meetings between the cricket board of two countries. Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden discussed the coming tours in length.

Brace yourselves! New Zealand to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches. Exciting, right?#harhaalmaincricket pic.twitter.com/IRwgcOsYoq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 20, 2021

The two Tests and three ODIs will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League while the 2023 tour will include two additional ODIs and will now comprise five ODIs and five T20Is that will count towards the ICC Rankings.

PCB Chief Ramiz Raja said “I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support. This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have and reconfirms Pakistan’s status as an important member of the cricket fraternity.”

On the other side, the Kiwis Chief Executive David White said “Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations.

The announcement comes after New Zealand canceled the tour to Pakistan in September this year citing security fears just before the toss in the first one-day international at Rawalpindi.

Following NZ snub, England also announced to cancel its tour to Pakistan just before the Twenty20 World Cup in October. Meanwhile, Green Shirts are set to host Australia for ODIs and Twenty20s next year.