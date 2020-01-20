PSL 2020 tickets to go up for sale tonight

LAHORE - With one month to go before the HBL Pakistan Super League's fifth edition returns to Pakistani grounds, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced ticket prices and purchase details.

For the first time in its young history, all 34 matches of the HBL PSL will be played across four Pakistan venues with Karachi to stage nine matches, Lahore fourteen matches, Multan three matches and Rawalpindi eight matches from 20 February to 22 March.

The first batch of tickets will be available for purchase starting 8 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time tonight through www.yayvo.com.

General sale of tickets will commence on Tuesday, 28 January through dedicated TCS Express Centers across 38 cities of the country. Each customer can purchase up to seven tickets per match on one national ID card.

Keeping in line with the league’s vision to further enhance fan experience this year, a dedicated 24/7 TCS helpline will provide support to the customers throughout the ticketing process.

In addition, a webchat customer support desk (www.tcsexpress.com) and a WhatsApp number (+92-316-112-3456) will also remain active during this time to address queries.

For the 20 February grand opening ceremony and opening match in Karachi, tickets have been priced between PKR1,000 to PKR6,000, said PCB in a press release.

Ticket price range for the final match in Lahore will be between PKR500 to PKR5,000 for the 22 March final.

For the 17 March Qualifier in Karachi, the minimum denomination of the ticket is PKR500 and goes up to PKR4,000, while minimum ticket price for the two Eliminators that will take place in Lahore on 18 and 20 March, has been set at PKR500 with the most expensive ticket locked at PKR4,000.

Ticket prices for HBL PSL 2020 were locked after an extensive review process factoring in start times, working and weekend games, and affordability for fans.

PCB Director – Commercial, Babar Hamid said: “We promised focusing on fan experience for HBL PSL 2020 and I am delighted that we are launching a streamlined ticketing process with almost one month to go in the tournament. We are keen to offer our hospitality to the world and will encourage our fans form across the world to avail this opportunity and plan in advance.

“HBL PSL has always received a phenomenal response from passionate Pakistani cricket fans and we expect them to turn up in big numbers this year as well. This will also be a great time for us to show to the world Pakistan’s passion and love for this great game.”