FBR freezes Aima Baig’s all bank accounts over unpaid income tax
Share
LAHORE – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday froze all the bank accounts of eminent Pakistani singer Aima Baig over non-payment of taxes.
Baig had already withdrawn Rs25 million from her bank accounts and emptied them before FBR could get to it.
The FBR is now mulling over seizing her vehicles. Baig is reportedly a defaulter of Rs85 million in income taxes. She has not paid her taxes in years 2018, 2019, and 2020.
The singer was served a notice by the FBR on January 14.
The singer has been in the headlines these days as she has been picked along with popular singer Atif Aslam to sing this year's anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). She was also featured in last year’s anthem 'Groove Mera', which was a hit.
Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the last seven years, she has recorded several hits and has won local and international awards.
FBR issues notice to Aima Baig for not paying ... 10:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has served a notice on famous singer Aima Baig for non-payment of Rs ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-GB judge in contempt case12:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan ranked second on Economist normalcy index: Asad Umar12:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- SBP digitises financing process11:30 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Rawalpindi woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp ...11:00 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
-
- Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her ...10:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Video of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain riding an elephant goes viral06:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021