Lahore schools start classes with 50% attendance
Share
LAHORE – Lahore public and private schools have started classes with 50 percent attendance from one to sixth grade.
The Lahore schools started on Thursday implementing the schedule announced by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas that only 50 percent attendance in classes from one to sixth grade in Lahore district will be observed while students will attend classes as per usual from seventh grade to 12th grade.
ANNOUNCEMENT— Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 19, 2022
Only in Lahore:
In all Public & Private Schools, classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered (50% students each day) starting tomorrow January 20th through January 31st, 2022. Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs.
The decision was taken keeping in view the surge in coronavirus situation in Punjab after consultation with the NCOC, the apex body to formulate anti-corona policies.
Murad Raas further said: “Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs.”
The minister urged students, teachers and school staff to wear masks and ensure social distancing to combat the COVID-19.
50pc attendance in schools as NCOC imposes stern ... 12:24 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body on novel Covid-19 announced stern restrictions for a number of ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tie the knot in a beautiful ...03:23 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
-
- Lahore schools start classes with 50% attendance02:30 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Fawad Alam feature in ICC Test Team of ...02:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- ICC names Babar Azam captain of ODI Team of the Year01:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- FBR freezes Aima Baig’s all bank accounts over unpaid income tax10:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her ...10:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021