02:30 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Lahore schools start classes with 50% attendance
LAHORE – Lahore public and private schools have started classes with 50 percent attendance from one to sixth grade.

The Lahore schools started on Thursday implementing the schedule announced by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas that only 50 percent attendance in classes from one to sixth grade in Lahore district will be observed while students will attend classes as per usual from seventh grade to 12th grade.

The decision was taken keeping in view the surge in coronavirus situation in Punjab after consultation with the NCOC, the apex body to formulate anti-corona policies.

Murad Raas further said: “Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs.”

The minister urged students, teachers and school staff to wear masks and ensure social distancing to combat the COVID-19.

