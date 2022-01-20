Lahore schools start classes with 50% attendance

LAHORE – Lahore public and private schools have started classes with 50 percent attendance from one to sixth grade.

The Lahore schools started on Thursday implementing the schedule announced by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas that only 50 percent attendance in classes from one to sixth grade in Lahore district will be observed while students will attend classes as per usual from seventh grade to 12th grade.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Only in Lahore:

In all Public & Private Schools, classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered (50% students each day) starting tomorrow January 20th through January 31st, 2022. Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 19, 2022

The decision was taken keeping in view the surge in coronavirus situation in Punjab after consultation with the NCOC, the apex body to formulate anti-corona policies.

Murad Raas further said: “Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs.”

The minister urged students, teachers and school staff to wear masks and ensure social distancing to combat the COVID-19.