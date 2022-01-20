TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tie the knot in a beautiful Baraat ceremony
03:23 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tie the knot in a beautiful Baraat ceremony
Popular TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town lately.

From a dreamy Nikkah to a vibrant fun-filled Mehndi, last night was all rage as the duo sealed the deal with a fairy-tale Baraat (Rukhsati) ceremony.

The glowing bride Kanwal was a sight to behold and looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned an exquisite red outfit by ace designer Ali Zeeshan. On the other hand, Zulqarnain looked dapper in his festive attire.

The newlyweds certainly make a beautiful couple and their stunning portraits went viral on social media.

Earlier, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah event back in April 2021.

TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tie the knot in a beautiful Baraat ceremony
03:23 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
03:23 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

