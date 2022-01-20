TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tie the knot in a beautiful Baraat ceremony
Share
Popular TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town lately.
From a dreamy Nikkah to a vibrant fun-filled Mehndi, last night was all rage as the duo sealed the deal with a fairy-tale Baraat (Rukhsati) ceremony.
The glowing bride Kanwal was a sight to behold and looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned an exquisite red outfit by ace designer Ali Zeeshan. On the other hand, Zulqarnain looked dapper in his festive attire.
The newlyweds certainly make a beautiful couple and their stunning portraits went viral on social media.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah event back in April 2021.
Inside TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain ... 02:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Pakistani TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy Mayun ceremony took place recently. The ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain tie the knot in a beautiful ...03:23 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Three dead, 23 injured in Lahore blast02:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Lahore schools start classes with 50% attendance02:30 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Fawad Alam feature in ICC Test Team of ...02:00 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- ICC names Babar Azam captain of ODI Team of the Year01:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- FBR freezes Aima Baig’s all bank accounts over unpaid income tax10:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her ...10:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021