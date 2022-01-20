Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 20 January 2022
09:51 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 20, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176.9
|178.1
|Euro
|EUR
|199.7
|201.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|238.75
|241.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.15
|48.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.55
|47.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|124.1
|125.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138.6
|140.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.55
|23.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.56
|36.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.65
|97.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|127.75
|129.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.65
|18.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:51 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 January 202209:43 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran Khan vows to bring reforms in criminal justice system09:10 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 11.55pc08:45 AM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Pak Suzuki increases prices of all its passenger cars11:37 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her mother
10:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Video of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain riding an elephant goes viral06:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Xulfi accused of plagiarising Coke Studio’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ melody05:00 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021