Lahore-Sialkot motorway among several sections closed for traffic amid dense fog

LAHORE – Road traffic on motorways remains disrupted over the weekend due to foggy weather and poor visibility.
The dense fog started creeping from wee hours on Saturday and kept atmosphere hazy till early hours. The visibility dropped to 20 meters in some patches affecting domestic flights to and from the airport.
Motorway spokesperson said Motorway M2 from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, and M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir have been closed for traffic.
It said Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot has been closed for all kind of traffic while traffic on some other highways is yet to start as commuters face trouble amid biting cold.
NHMP appealed commuters to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling, and also urged to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.
Motorway police said people should avoid unnecessary travelling.
Over dozen domestic and international flights and train services were also affected due to the extreme weather conditions.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
