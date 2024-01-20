Search

Pakistan

Lahore-Sialkot motorway among several sections closed for traffic amid dense fog

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 20 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Road traffic on motorways remains disrupted over the weekend due to foggy weather and poor visibility.

The dense fog started creeping from wee hours on Saturday and kept atmosphere hazy till early hours. The visibility dropped to 20 meters in some patches affecting domestic flights to and from the airport.

Motorway spokesperson said Motorway M2 from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, and M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir have been closed for traffic.

It said Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot has been closed for all kind of traffic while traffic on some other highways is yet to start as commuters face trouble amid biting cold.

NHMP appealed commuters to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling, and also urged to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

Motorway police said people should avoid unnecessary travelling. 

Over dozen domestic and international flights and train services were also affected due to the extreme weather conditions. 



11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik gets married to actor Sana Javed

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

