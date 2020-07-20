Eidul Azha on July 31 in Saudi Arabia as Zil-Haj moon not sighted

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court said that the Eidul Azha will be on July 31 this year as the Zil-Haj crescent was not sighted on Monday.

The moonsightning committees, which met today, said that Tuesday will be 30th Zilqad while first Zil-Haj will be on Wednesday.

The Day of Arafah will fall on July 30 and the first day of the eid will be observed on July 31.

In Pakistan, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet tomorrow for sighting of Zil-Haj moon.

However, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Eid ul Azha in Pakistan will be celebrated on July 31.