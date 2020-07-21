PM Imran directs to ensure easy nationwide access to internet
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to evolve a plan to ensure easy and nationwide access to the internet, especially to students.
While chairing a meeting in Islamabad (Monday), to review progress of various proposed projects related to promotion of knowledge economy, establishment of a research center on Seerat-un-Nabi and higher education, the prime minister said promotion of modern education is the top priority of government.
He said that there is a lot of potential in the field of information technology among Pakistani youth and there is a need to provide a conducive environment for development of this capability.
Imran Khan instructed to complete Seerat-un-Nabi Center at the earliest so that research activities can be started in this regard and also directed to address issues regarding modern education on a priority basis.
