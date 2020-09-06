Pakistan will enter into Bonn Challenge 2030

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to enter into the Bonn Challenge 2030, a global environmental restoration endeavour under which globally 350 million hectares of degraded and deforested land would be restored through afforestation activities.

In a press statement in Islamabad on Sunday, Special Assistant on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said as a part of the global effort, one million hectares of degraded and deforested lands in different parts of the country would be restored.

He said the present government is implementing world-acclaimed programmes and projects including Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Protected Areas Initiative, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative and Recharge Pakistan.

The Special Assistant said all these programmes are aimed at achieving Pakistan’s pledge of restoring one million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes as a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean and Green Pakistan.