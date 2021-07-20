Pakistan reports 2,145 new Covid infections, 37 deaths

LAHORE - Pakistan has reported 37 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 993,872. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,848 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,145 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Till now 10,892 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,737 in Sindh, 4,391 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 602 in Azad Kashmir, 319 in Balochistan, and 120 in GB.

Furthermore 358, 176 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 351,000 in Punjab, 140,962 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,842 in Islamabad, 29,190 in Balochistan, 22,192 in Azad Kashmir and 7,510 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 15,484,282 coronavirus tests and 40,805 in the last 24 hours. 921,095 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,697 patients are in critical condition.