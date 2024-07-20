Former Ukrainian MP Iryna Farion shot dead

LVIV - Iryna Farion, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament and a prominent nationalist figure, was shot dead in the western city of Lviv, according to reports from the western media.
Farion, 60, was known for her staunch nationalist views and made headlines in 2023 when she publicly declared that true Ukrainian nationalists should never speak Russian under any circumstances. This statement had stirred significant controversy at the time.
Police sources have indicated that Farion's murder appears to be a targeted attack. However, investigations are ongoing to explore all possible motives behind the killing.
A major challenge in identifying the perpetrator is the lack of surveillance footage. At the time of the incident, the area was experiencing a power outage, rendering the CCTV cameras inoperative. This has significantly hampered the police's ability to identify the assailant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the murder, vowing that those responsible will be brought to justice. "Whoever committed this heinous act will face the full extent of the law," he stated.
Farion's death marks a significant and tragic event in Ukraine, reflecting ongoing tensions and the dangerous climate for outspoken political figures in the country. As the investigation continues, the nation watches closely, awaiting further developments in this high-profile case.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.85 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.85
|358.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
