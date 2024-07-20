LVIV - Iryna Farion, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament and a prominent nationalist figure, was shot dead in the western city of Lviv, according to reports from the western media.

Farion, 60, was known for her staunch nationalist views and made headlines in 2023 when she publicly declared that true Ukrainian nationalists should never speak Russian under any circumstances. This statement had stirred significant controversy at the time.

Police sources have indicated that Farion's murder appears to be a targeted attack. However, investigations are ongoing to explore all possible motives behind the killing.

A major challenge in identifying the perpetrator is the lack of surveillance footage. At the time of the incident, the area was experiencing a power outage, rendering the CCTV cameras inoperative. This has significantly hampered the police's ability to identify the assailant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the murder, vowing that those responsible will be brought to justice. "Whoever committed this heinous act will face the full extent of the law," he stated.

Farion's death marks a significant and tragic event in Ukraine, reflecting ongoing tensions and the dangerous climate for outspoken political figures in the country. As the investigation continues, the nation watches closely, awaiting further developments in this high-profile case.