Awards 'demoted' me to supporting actor for Zindagi Na Mile Gi Dobara: Abhay Deol

02:40 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Awards 'demoted' me to supporting actor for Zindagi Na Mile Gi Dobara: Abhay Deol
Share

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has opened up about his 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and the treatment he received by the award shows after that.

Deol shared that he didn’t approve of him and and co-star Farhan Akhtar being categorized as ‘supporting actors’ while Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were considered as the ‘leads’ of the film.

In an elaborate note on Instagram, he explained how the rom-com has been a great stress reliever for him during difficult times.  “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed,” Deol wrote.

However, Deol revealed that he was ignored by award shows, even when he had played the lead alongside Roshan and Kaif.

View this post on Instagram

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on

According to the Dev D actor, "all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as ‘supporting actors’. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as ‘actors in a leading role’. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes.”

He also mentioned boycotting the awards because of this but Akhtar, on the other hand, approved of this arrangement. “There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case, it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it,” he stated.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a multi-starrer that got nominated for several accolades, and bagged two National Film Awards as well.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Urdu poet Manzar Ayubi passes away in Karachi
10:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Sexual assault allegations made against actor ...
06:54 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
The hair and beauty industry calls for attention ...
05:38 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Awards 'demoted' me to supporting actor for ...
02:40 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
‘Friends’ reunion will resume shooting in ...
01:03 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Bushra Ansari debunks rumors of Alamgir's death
12:48 PM | 20 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urdu poet Manzar Ayubi passes away in Karachi
10:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr