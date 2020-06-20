Balochistan presents budget for FY 2020-21 today
09:17 AM | 20 Jun, 2020
Balochistan presents budget for FY 2020-21 today
QUETTA - Balochistan budget with a total outlay of over Rs 410 billion for the next fiscal year 2020-21 is being presented in the Provincial Assembly in Quetta today (Saturday).

Finance Minister Balochistan Zahoor Ahmed Buledi will present the budget in the House at 04:00 pm.

According to media details, Rs 305 would be earmarked for non-development expenditure, Rs 105 billion for development expenditure, Rs 55 billion for health sector.

Rs 12 billion likely to be allocated for epidemic diseases, while Rs 75 billion will be allocated for education and Rs 50 billion will be allocated for law and order.

Balochistan government is likely to announce to increase salaries of government employees by five percent.

