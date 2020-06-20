Mufti Naeem of Jamia Banoria dies in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Naeem passed away in Sindh capital on Saturday.

The head of Karachi's Jamia Binoria was being taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated and breathed his last before reaching the hospital, according to a seminary spokesman.

Mufti Naeem was also a member of executive committee of Wafaqul Madaris alArabia (WMA) – the largest grouping of seminaries in the Pakistan.