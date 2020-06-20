Mufti Naeem of Jamia Banoria dies in Karachi

10:09 PM | 20 Jun, 2020
Mufti Naeem of Jamia Banoria dies in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Naeem passed away in Sindh capital on Saturday.

The head of Karachi's Jamia Binoria was being taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated and breathed his last before reaching the hospital, according to a seminary spokesman.

Mufti Naeem was also a member of executive committee of Wafaqul Madaris alArabia (WMA) – the largest grouping of seminaries in the Pakistan.

More From This Category
Allama Talib Johri passes away at 81
02:18 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
PIA raises airfares by upto 57% for special ...
11:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Pakistan records strong protests with Indian over ...
10:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
VIDEO – Pakistan Navy marks World Hydrography ...
09:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Lahore hospital staff booked over taking naked ...
09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
92 hotspots comprising 40% of all active COVID-19 ...
08:14 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Muhammad Ali – PM Imran pays tribute to "greatest sportsman"
08:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr