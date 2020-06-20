Sexual assault allegations made against actor Ansel Elgort

Actor Ansel Elgort, best known for his role in his 2014 fim The Fault in Our Stars ,has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl that same year.

A Twitter user named Gabby posted a lengthy statement on Friday, sharing shocking details of the alleged incident, which she claims occurred in 2014.

She that she first began texting the actor just before her 17th birthday, and that he replied to her on social media platform Snapchat. She alleges that the actor then shared nude photos of himself and shared screenshots of their messages on Twitter.

She said it was her “first time,” and added,” I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it.” However, she claims all Elgort said in response knowing this was, “we need to break you in.”

The accusations from Gabby, posted several hours ago, include some pictures which show herself on the couch with Ansel. The other picture shows their alleged initial direct messages.

“I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in in shock I couldn’t leave,” she added.

“He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be,” her post continued. “I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT.”

Elgort, recently starred in movie adaptation of The Goldfinch and is slated to appear in the HBO Max.

