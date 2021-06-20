Ertugrul’s Turgut Alp, Bamsı Beyrek made brand ambassadors for J.'s new fragrance line

LAHORE – Keeping up the legacy for joint collaborations with famous celebrities, Pakistani brand J. has inked a partnership with Ertuğrul series stars for its new fragrances.

Reports quoting brand marketing head, Ahmed Ali, cited that Cengiz Coşkun and Nurettin Sönmez are going to be invited to visit the South Asian country soon.

Meanwhile, the social handles of JDot are brimming with posts including Turkish stars known for their role in the famous Turkish series as Turgut and Bamsi respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J. Junaid Jamshed (@j.junaidjamshed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J. Junaid Jamshed (@j.junaidjamshed)

In addition to the development, the clothing brand also announced a chance to meet Turkish actors for the lucky winner with the pre-booking. Actor Nurettin Sönmez has been introduced as ‘The Defender’ while Cengiz Coşkun is presented as ‘The Warrior’ in the range. The Warrior perfume is currently priced at Rs13,800 while Defender is being sold for Rs6,500.

The 39-year-old also shared the TVC for his fragrances on his official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cengiz Coşkun (@cengizcoskunnn)

The brand is accustomed to using famous celebrities’ names in their perfume catalog and already includes products named after several Pakistani celebrities including cricketer Wasim Akram and his wife, actor Fahad Mustafa, Shahid Afridi, and legendry squash champion Jahangir Khan.

Last year in September, the brand signed Cengiz Coşkun and Nurettin Sönmez as their brand ambassadors.