Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday, the first trading day after Eidul Adha break.

Data shared by All Paksitan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price stood at RsRs241,300 without any change. Similarly, the price of 10-gram remained Rs206,876.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity was traded at $2,314 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10-gram.

In previous trading session on June 15, the gold price dipped by Rs200 to reach Rs241,300 while the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs171 to settle at Rs206,876.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded massive gains of 2094.76 to cross the 78000 milestone for the first time in history.