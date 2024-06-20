Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday, the first trading day after Eidul Adha break.
Data shared by All Paksitan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price stood at RsRs241,300 without any change. Similarly, the price of 10-gram remained Rs206,876.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity was traded at $2,314 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10-gram.
In previous trading session on June 15, the gold price dipped by Rs200 to reach Rs241,300 while the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs171 to settle at Rs206,876.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded massive gains of 2094.76 to cross the 78000 milestone for the first time in history.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.