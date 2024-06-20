Search

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

04:15 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday, the first trading day after Eidul Adha break. 

Data shared by All Paksitan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price stood at RsRs241,300 without any change. Similarly, the price of 10-gram remained Rs206,876. 

In international market, the price of the precious commodity was traded at $2,314 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10-gram. 

In previous trading session on June 15, the gold price dipped by Rs200 to reach Rs241,300 while the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs171 to settle at Rs206,876.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded massive gains of 2094.76 to cross the 78000 milestone for the first time in history. 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Forex Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Baht THB 7.58 7.73

