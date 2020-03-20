Pakistan urges India to lift restrictions/blockade in IOJ&K amid outbreak of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has urged the Indian government to lift the blockade in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

In her opening statement at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui stressed that lifting of restrictions is important to obtain full information of the infected people.

The FO spokesperson also urged to ensure the provision of essential items and medical supplies to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson condemned the inhumane and brutal repression of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian security forces.

Aisha Farooqui also strongly rejected all the attempts by the Indian government to call occupied Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India saying this is in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.