09:25 AM | 20 Mar, 2020
Pakistan closes major public dealing offices, businesses for 15 days as precautionary measure against coronavius
ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior has announced the closure of some major public dealing offices and businesses for 15 days starting today (Friday) as preventive measure amid coronavirus epidemic.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport offices would remain closed for public dealing initially for a period of 15 days as a precautionary and preventing measure against the spread of the disease.

The ministry directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to extend the validity period of computerized national identity cards for locals as well as overseas Pakistanis and passports that might be expiring during the closure period.

Moreover, the excise and taxation office, property dealing office, beauty parlors, saloons would also remain close for the same period, it said.

The ministry also directed the restaurants and shopping malls to close latest by 2200 hours. However, the restaurants and food outlets would be allowed to continue their delivery and takeaway services beyond the said time.

As part of the social distancing measures, the ministry approved a mechanism for the public employees for the same period asking all the ministries and divisions to identify their staff for important task and ensuring their presence in office.

The employees over 50 years of age along with those facing health challenges might be allowed work from home.

