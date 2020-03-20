PTCL & Ufone announce closure of sales & service centers due to virus fears
Share
ISLAMABAD - In the best interest of public health, PTCL & Ufone have announced the closure of Sales & Service Centers and Joint Shops across Pakistan till March 31, 2020, due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases emerging in Pakistan.
In order to serve customers better and ensure business continuity, services will be provided to both PTCL and Ufone customers through alternate business and digital channels.
We encourage PTCL customers to use PTCL digital channels such as PTCL Website, care@ptcl.net.pk, Complaint Registration, Self-Care Portal, PTCL Touch App, and online digital bill payment options. To facilitate Ufone customers, digital services include Ufone Website, customercare@ufone.com, My Ufone app, UPaisa, Online Banking Services, Mobile Financial Services, Retailers and ATM Machines are available.
To promote social distancing and seamless communication, we encourage customers to use the digital services offered by both companies for their convenience. Furthermore, PTCL customers can call 1218 for any assistance. For Ufone, the customers can call on 333 from mobile &0331-1333-100 from a landline. Both companies’ helpline numbers are available 24/7, should there be any need for a service request or a query.
Being customer-centric organizations, the safety, security, and well-being of customers, employees and all stakeholders is of utmost importance to both the companies.-PR
- Coronavirus cases rise to 497 in Pakistan12:10 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Indian soldier commits suicide in IOK11:23 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Four coronavirus test found positive in IOJ&K10:59 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Balochistan imposes partial lockdown to curb coronavirus epidemic10:39 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan can seek extra assistance from IMF if needed, ...10:04 AM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Feroze Khan claims he was offered the role of Danish in 'MPTH'06:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- Hasan Minhaj and wife welcome baby boy05:58 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- France Lockdown: Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus04:18 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019