Pakistan

At least eight miners killed in gas blast inside Balochistan coal mine

Operation underway to recover those trapped in mine

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 20 Mar, 2024
At least eight miners killed in gas blast inside Balochistan coal mine
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – Rescuers continue operation to find coal mine workers trapped in a mine that collapsed due to gas explosion.

Several people have been rescued so far and four more are still waiting to be pulled out, media reported.

The gas explosion occurred at private coal mine in the mining area of Khost, located 80 kilometers east of provincial capital Quetta, on Tuesday evening. 

Reports suggest that there are fears about the death of rest of workers trapped in the mine, but the rescue teams are making efforts to recover them.

Rescue teams from the government's mining department and the disaster management agency along with other officials are currently at the site.

Such blasts are common due to deadly gases in mines which resulting in the mine collapsing. incidents like this are unfortunately common in Pakistani mines, which are known for their risky working conditions and poor safety standards.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

