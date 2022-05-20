TikToker Dolly's new dance video goes viral
05:30 PM | 20 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly's new dance video goes viral
Source: Dolly (Instagram)
Popular social media sensation Dolly is a famous TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media app alongside a verified account.

After creating a furore online with her viral forest fire video, the TikToker seems unfazed by the severe backlash and is continuing with her endeavours.

Taking to Instagram, Dolly gave her admirers the news about the release of her new song "????Out now???? NAKHRA by singer @abrar_khan_abbasii @jugijutt.7" 

Earlier, Dolly, AKA Nosheen Syed, was charged with the complaint of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) under wildlife and environment protection laws.

The influencer collaborated with fashion brand Bling for the video. The aforementioned showed the TikTok posing in front of a forest fire in the background.

TikToker Dolly defends herself after forest fire ... 03:13 PM | 19 May, 2022

TikToker Dolly caused a furore online after her forest fire videos received severe backlash and criticism. She drew the ...

